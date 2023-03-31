Homeowners may qualify for tax credits if they made energy efficient home improvements

MADISON (WKOW) -- Any homeowner who has made certain energy-efficient home improvements with the last tax year could be eligible for a tax credit.
It's part of the Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit program. A number of projects qualify, including window/door work as well as heating, cooling or water heating changes.
27 News spoke with an expert over at Window World who breaks down the window and doors projects that qualify, and the rules that come along with those qualifications.
Preston Sandblom explained that for the windows rebate, ENERGY STAR requires that you go beyond the normal rating. In Wisconsin, it's normally a .27 U value. The requirement is actually a .20 to qualify for the credit.
One way to do that is with krypton gas, which Sandblom said can be very expensive, often costing a homeowner much more to install in the glass than the cost of the rebate.
"The juice isn't necessarily worth the squeeze with that," he said.
He said at Window World, they can hit that number without the expense of krypton gas, which might be more economical for some people.
These aren't one-time tax credits. If homeowners make improvements in any tax year, they can claim them on their returns.