Homicide, arson charges in Juneau County deadly fire dismissed

UNION CENTER (WKOW) — A Juneau County judge dismissed charges against a man accused in a March deadly fire.
Travis Yirka, 45, was charged on April 8 with with first-degree intentional homicide and arson of a building.
According to court documents, on April 22, the charges against Yirka were dismissed without prejudice.
27 News obtained a motion filed in Juneau County Circuit Court on April 20, which explains the defense's reasoning for the motion to dismiss the case.
At large, the defense claims the "Court lacks jurisdiction over the defendant because the criminal complaint by which the defendant is charged is defective without cure." Specifically, they allege the complaint fails to provide essential facts — and then breaks down the issues by charge.
Count 1: First Degree Reckless Homicide
In pursuing a first-degree reckless homicide charge, the prosecution is required to prove three things: the defendant caused the death; the defendant caused the death by criminally reckless conduct; and the circumstances of the defendant's conducts showed utter disregard for human life.
The defense argued that the state "failed to set forth sufficient facts" that Yirka caused the death of his uncle, LeRoy Siefkes.
Siefkes' preliminary cause of death is a combination of thermal injuries and smoke inhalation, which the defense said indicates his death was caused by the fire. This is an issue for the homicide charge, because according to the defense, the complaint doesn't theorize on how the fire began.
"Instead the complaint relies on the alleged behavior of the defendant, a prior conviction and the presence of an ordinary object — a lighter — and a common item of yard decor — a tiki torch found in the yard," the motion stated.
The complaint alleged the lighter and torch were the only two items that survived the fire, and they're the two items Yirka claimed to own. But, the defense pointed out the state didn't provide any information to suggest if or how they were used in the fire.
The defense also disputed Yirka caused Siefkes death by criminally reckless conduct — again pointing to no details on the fire's cause, but also noting the absence of details "about Mr. Yirka's conduct immediately leading up to the fire."
The argument over a lack of information on conduct is the main argument against the third portion of proof — showing utter disregard for human life.
"Again, absent from the complaint is any detail about what specific conduct could have caused the fire. How did the fire start? Where did the fire start? What started the fire? Did someone start the fire?" the motion questioned.
Count 2: Arson of a Building Without Owner's Consent
For this charge, there are four elements the state is required to prove: the defendant intentionally damaged the building by means of fire; the building belonged to another person; the defendant damaged the building without the owner's consent; and the defendant knew that the building belonged to another person and knew that the other person did not consent to the damage of the building.
For this charge, the defense argued the state did not prove who the building belongs to.
"The complaint does not note who owned the home at issue who might be able to provide or deny consent," the motion states.
The motion notes that these may have been inadvertent omissions that can be corrected, but the resolution of this error doesn't make up for a lack of information about the cause of the fire.
Again, the defense pointed to conduct — specifically referring to the definition of "intentionally" and pointing out Yirka's not confessing to the fire despite an over two hour long interrogation.
Dismissal Without Prejudice
Dismissal without prejudice does not mean that Yirka's cannot be charged again for the same crime.
According to Cornell Law School Legal Information Institute, this type of dismissal allows the state "to bring a subsequent suit based on the same grounds as the dismissed claim."
What is prevented is the refiling of the case in the same court as the first claim.