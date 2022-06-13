Homicide charges dismissed in 2020 Madison Halloween shooting

MADISON (WKOW) — Brothers charged in a fatal shooting on Flower Lane in 2020 are no longer facing homicide charges.
Online court records show the state modified charges for both Jeffrey and Javion Briggs after a hearing last Friday.
Jeffrey was originally charged with first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and felon in possession of a firearm. Online court records show the homicide charges have been dropped, but he is still set to go to trial on the firearm charge.
Prosecutors originally charged Javion with first degree intentional homicide, attempted first degree intentional homicide and five counts of bail jumping, one of which is a misdemeanor. According to online court records, Javion pleaded guilty to all bail jumping charges Friday, and the homicide charges were dismissed.
One person died, and two others were injured in the shooting.