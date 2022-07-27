Homicide victim's body still missing; Killer refuses to reveal location

POYNETTE (WKOW) -- 22 years ago Beth Kutz was murdered by her estranged husband Daniel Kutz.
The mother of two was last seen on July 27, 2000 at her work in DeForest and was later reported missing.
According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, Daniel Kutz admitted to killing Beth and was sentenced to life in prison.
27 News has been following Beth's death since she was first reported missing.
More than two decades later, officials said Daniel Kutz refuses to tell them where Beth's body is.
Detective Captain Jason Kocovsky said they won't close the case until they find Beth's remains.
"He's had this conviction, so he knows he will spend the rest of his life in the state prison system," Kocovsky said. "And the only thing he has control over now is that one aspect of where Beth's body is."
Beth's daughter Jennifer Doherty said her family just wants closure.
"It's been tough," she said. "Just having that final resting place would mean more than anything."
Officials are now asking anyone who may have seen Beth or Daniel to come forward.
"If there's any information, whether you think it's large or small, it's important to come forward and notify us what that information is," Kocovsky said.
If you have any information that could help investigators locate Beth's body, officials ask you call the Columbia County Sheriff's Office (608) 742-4166