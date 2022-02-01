"Honoring the Black Woman" exhibit opens at Madison College

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new art exhibit at Madison College celebrates Black women.
The exhibit at The Gallery at Truax is called "Honoring the Black Woman." It has work from more than 15 artists and photographers from Madison to Africa.
It was the dream of one of the college's longtime academic advisors Dzigbodi Akyea. Akyea died last fall and her friends in the Black Women's Affinity Group of Madison College wanted to honor her by fulfilling her dream.
"I know seeing it all together and how powerful it is all evening, I felt kind of like I'm on the verge of tears, but it's not necessarily sad. It's just such an act of love," group member Morgan Jaimes told 27 News.
The exhibit will run through February.