Honoring the life of Lake Mills' Fire Chief

LAKE MILLS (WKOW) -- Sunday was the last celebration of life for Lake Mills' Fire Chief Todd Yandre.
The Lake Mills and first responder communities created a weekend fit to honor a career of 41-years and a man who was a pillar in the community.
Dave Sobek is part of the Lake Mills Fire Department and spent the last five years with Chief Todd Yandre. As a chaplain and part of the fire family, he knows how important it is to have fellow first responders to lean on.
"Todd was a person of integrity," Sobek said. "He was a person who really wanted what was best not just for himself, but for the community. Looking always looking to better the department as well as the community."
Dan Bilitz has known Yandre his whole life and remembers him as a driving force for comradery. He said any career as a first responder needs to be recognized, but Yandre was more than deserving of a proper goodbye.
"It's well deserved in his case because of the amount of coaching that he's done in this community for his kids, and other parents' kids," Bilitz said.
After a weekend dedicated to his memory, Chief Yandre was escorted through the town he served, surrounded by friends, family and Lake Mills residents who were grateful to have him.
Governor Tony Evers has ordered for the U.S. and Wisconsin state flags to fly at half-staff until Friday in honor of Yandre.