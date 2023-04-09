Hop Garden in Paoli holds first of over 200 summer concerts

PAOLI (WKOW) — The Hop Garden in Paoli made the most of the sunshine this weekend as they welcomed guests to the first of many summer concerts.
“We have about 250 shows this summer,” Rich Joseph, owner of the Hop Garden said.
According to Joseph, music will be offered Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights, as well as, in both the afternoons and evenings on Saturday. Starting May 1, they will also have music that coincides with the farmer’s market Sunday mornings, followed by music in the evenings.
The music is free, but people are encouraged to tip the bands. They are also encouraged to bring their own chairs, as Joseph said they fill up fast.
“We can get anywhere from three to 600 people in the park on any given Saturday or any given weekend,” Joseph said.
The Hop Garden is also home to a new eatery that offers a variety of selections.
“We have smoked brisket, smoked pork, we'll still have some pork burritos, and a lot of quesadillas, some cold wraps as well,” Joseph said.
Joseph hopes the location and atmosphere serve as a warm and welcoming home away from home for guests.
“We want this to kind of be the third place for people to go, they've got their work and their home. We want this to be that third place,” Joseph said.
The Hop Garden will be opening another location in Evansville soon.
“Hopefully in the next couple of weeks, we'll be up and rolling down there,” Joseph said.
You can find more information about the Hop Garden, including their summer concert schedule on their Facebook page.