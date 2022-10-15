Hop Haus Beer Run raises money for Breast Cancer Recovery

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Hop Haus Brewing hosted a fundraiser that benefited a charity called Breast Cancer Recovery Saturday.
The Hop Haus Beer Run included a 5K race, where participants ran just over three miles and finished with a beer. Plus, a beer run, where participants ran a total of a mile, enjoying beer along the way.
"You start by drinking a beer, run a quarter mile, drink another beer, run a quarter mile, drink a third beer, run another quarter mile and then drink your fourth beer finishing with a total of a mile," said Ryan Griessmeyer, Race Director.
Griessmeyer said the event was inspired by his own beer runs, which he has been doing every year on his birthday for over a decade.
"I thought it was a good idea just to make the event happen, and let everybody else participate in the fun. And as you can see, it's 250 people strong today," Griessmeyer said.
Griessmeyer's wife, Lauren, participated Saturday. She said it was a fun and fitting way to bring the community together here.
"It's a very Wisconsin thing," Lauren said. "It seems to really foster a community."
Hop Haus Brewing brewed a special five percent beer just for the cause.
Breast Cancer Recovery says they will use the money raised Saturday to provide counseling and retreats designed to help women find the hope and strength needed to live each day beyond the boundaries of breast cancer.
If you weren't able to make it out Saturday, you can still donate to the cause.