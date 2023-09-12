Hopeful vendors excited as Madison's long-proposed public market gets closer to becoming a reality

MADISON (WKOW) -- The proposed Madison Public Market has been in the works for years, and it's finally getting closer to becoming a reality. Contractor bids for the project are due Thursday, and the city hopes to start construction in November.
Ahead of that, the market hosted an open house Tuesday evening in the city's old fleet services building, the future home of the market.
"Today is all about experiencing and celebrating that we are here and it is moving forward," Hannah Mohelnitzky, a spokesperson for the city's Engineering Division, said.
When it's finished, the market will have around 30 permanent vendor booths, as well as several temporary vending spaces.
One of the small business owners hoping to get a spot in the market is Meghan Chua, the owner of East Side Cakes. Right now, Chua bakes her vegan cookies, cupcakes and baked goods at home and sells them at pop-up markets. But she has dreams of doing more, and she said the public market could help her get there.
"This would be such a launching pad for my business where I could grow my clientele, expand my product offerings and really kind of get my feet under me, as far as scaling up my business," she said. "Then, in the future, I would hope to be able to have my own brick and mortar bakery."
Unlike similar spaces in other cities, vendors in the Madison Public Market won't be limited to selling only food. Mohelnitzky said the market will also have crafts and other goods in addition to a wide selection of food.
Additionally, 17,000 square feet of the market will be dedicated to a business incubator, designed to help food-related businesses get off the ground. Small business owners will have access to a commercial kitchen and food processing facility, which the Madison Public Market Foundation said will give the business owners a leg up without them having to spend a lot of capital.
"That's a huge commitment from the city with a huge commitment from donors and the foundation," Mohelnitzky said. "That means that we're serious about helping people get off the ground."
Chua said the possibilities and potential opportunities that could come with the market's completion are what make her excited about the future.
"It's really exciting to think that there could be a space like this that's almost a neighborhood of small businesses in Madison," she said. "Not only for what it could mean for vendors like myself, who are interested in being part of the market, but also what it means for the city of Madison."
Chua said she is looking forward to the city having a "third space" where people can hang out and enjoy the best parts of Madison.
According to the city's Engineering Division, the market is expected to be finished in January 2025.