Horicon man arrested after K-9 found drugs in his disabled vehicle

  • Updated
K-9 Artus Columbia Co.

K-9 Artus

 Columbia County Sheriff's Office

COLUMBUS (WKOW) -- A 22-year-old Horicon man was arrested Thursday afternoon after a K-9 found drugs and money in his vehicle.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was on patrol early Thursday afternoon when he saw a vehicle on the shoulder of HWY 151 near HWY 73 in Columbus. The vehicle had its hazards on, so the deputy stopped to see if the driver needed any help.

The deputy spoke to the driver and learned their vehicle had run out of gas. While talking with the driver, the deputy learned that there had recently been drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, so K-9 officer Artus conducted a sniff of the vehicle.

Artus found the scent of "controlled substances" coming from the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, the deputy located nearly half an ounce of cocaine, approximately four ounces of marijuana as well as scales, packaging material and money.

The driver -- identified as Saischia Vasconcelos, 22, of Horicon -- was arrested for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, intent to deliver, and felony and misdemeanor bail jumping. He was taken to the Columbia County Jail.

If you are aware of drug activity occurring in Columbia County, the Sheriff's Office asks you to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-293-TIPS or www.p3tips.com/1175.

