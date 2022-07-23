Horicon man arrested after K-9 found drugs in his disabled vehicle

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southern Columbia County in south central Wisconsin... Northern Dane County in south central Wisconsin... Southeastern Sauk County in south central Wisconsin... * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 518 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Baraboo to 9 miles north of Spring Green, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Sun Prairie, Waunakee, Windsor, Columbus, Prairie Du Sac, Sauk City, Lake Wisconsin, Deforest, Lodi, Poynette, Fall River, Dane, Arlington, Bluffview, Otsego, Merrimac, Doylestown, East Bristol, Harmony Grove and Morrisonville. This includes the following Location Gibraltar Rock Natural Area County Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH