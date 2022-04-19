Horse Fair expected to cause traffic delays in Madison

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Traffic delays are expected around the Alliant Energy Center as it hosts the annual Midwest Horse Fair.
The event starts Friday, April 22 and runs through the weekend.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers that there could be some slowdowns in the area as more people travel into Madison.
A news release from the sheriff's office said Highway 12/18 (the Beltline), John Nolen Drive and Rimrock Road will experience a significant increase in traffic volume.
Law enforcement will be directing traffic around the Alliant Energy Center. Signs will also be placed along the Beltline to help drivers.
Officials ask drivers who don't need to travel that way, to avoid Highway 12/18 near the Park Street, Rimrock Road and John Nolen exits Friday.