Horse hit, killed by semi in Potosi

POTOSI (WKOW) — The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a horse's owner after it was struck and killed in Potosi last Thursday.
Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a release that the sheriff's office got a call around 9:30 p.m. about a semi hitting a horse on STH 61.
The driver was heading southbound near Buena Vista Lane when two horses walked onto the road.
The semi hit one horse, which died at the scene. Dreckman said the sheriff's office has not yet found the horse's owner.
If you have information regarding this incident, call the sheriff's office at 608-723-2157.
Dreckman said the driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was not injured.