Hospital staff seeing more patients coming into emergency rooms for mental health struggles

  • Updated
Emergency room St. Mary's Hospital

MADISON (WKOW) -- Staff at emergency departments at local hospitals have treated more people for mental health issues.

Dr. Andrew Foster is an emergency physician at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.

He said when a patient comes in, the first step is to determine whether they have attempted to hurt themselves.

"We have mental, medical, mental health professionals that help us, including psychiatrists and social workers, that see and evaluate them and help initiate or help with treatment of their mental health issues," Dr. Foster said.

He added that while he has seen all ages come in for mental health issues, the majority of patients are children.

