Hospitals eye future with COVID-19 public health emergency set to end

MADISON (WKOW) -- Hospitals across Wisconsin are preparing for post-pandemic health care when the national COVID-19 public health emergency ends on May 11.
UW Health's Chief Quality Officer, Dr. Jeff Pothof, said that means several regulatory and financial changes, but Jean Curran-Meuli, the president of SSM Health's Monroe Hospital, said there won't be many changes to day-to-day operations.
"We've been doing that slowly and surely as things change, so we've just moved with the flow and been flexible," she said.
The situation at hospitals now is vastly different than in the early days of COVID-19 or the height of the pandemic.
Curran-Meuli said one of the main differences is patient volume.
"During the peak of the pandemic, as a rural health care provider, we had 12 patients in our med-surg and our ICU units every day," she said. "Now, we maybe have one patient a day with COVID."
However, Pothof said the drop in patients with COVID-19 hasn't translated to treating fewer patients overall.
"The health system hasn't really returned to normal," he said. "At UW Health, we have never had this many patients that wanted to come and get care from us before, and they've never been as sick as what they are right now."
The same is true for the patients at Monroe Hospital. Curran-Meuli said many people put off preventative health care over the past three years, which is causing health conditions now to be more serious.
"They're coming in with stage four lung cancer, which is a much worse stage than, say, if we caught it years ago at stage one," she said.
Both Curran-Meuli and Pothof said they'll take the lessons they learned during the pandemic with them as they look toward the future. They agreed two of the main lessons are the usefulness of telehealth and the ability to pivot quickly.
"Instead of taking nine months to make a change, we could do it in 24 hours," Curran-Meuli said.
Pothof said he's still a bit uncertain about what post-pandemic health care will look like, but he said he knows it will be different because of the experience providers gained treating COVID-19.
He and Curran-Meuli said they're proud of the work health care professionals have done over the past three years. But Pothof said he still thinks about if it would have been possible to do better.
"Are there things we could have done that would have saved more lives, that could have been more efficient?" he said. "I think you always look back and you're like, 'What could we have done better?' But at the same time, there's also a whole bunch of moments that I remember where I'm feeling pretty proud of what we got done, how are we able to take care of that community, kind of lead in that space, and that just feels really amazing."