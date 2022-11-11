Hospitals overburdened by double whammy of RSV and Flu

MADISON (WKOW) -- Hospitals across the country and in Wisconsin are overwhelmed with cases of both RSV and the flu, leading officials to sound the alarm.
In Wisconsin, doctors say there have been 2,000 cases of the respiratory illness RSV in just the past week.
"In a normal year, the top number that we see is maybe 300 or 400, and that's the peak for the whole year," Dr. Ben Weston with the Medical College of Wisconsin said. "This is just where we're at last week."
Weston says the RSV spike is the most dramatic in the last decade at least.
Cases are also spiking in Madison. Officials at American Family Children's Hospital say they're dealing with a surge in RSV cases three to four times higher than a normal year, and a lot earlier.
American Family Children's Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joshua Ross says families should consult their primary care doctor if they think their child may have RSV. In most cases, it can be treated at home.
"You can suction their nose, use humidifiers in the bedroom, maybe even some warm shower mist, keeping them hydrated, that is really key as well," Ross said. "Fever medications, like acetaminophen or ibuprofen are helpful to make them more comfortable."
Ross warns against using over the counter cold and flu medications, though, as they can sometimes have a detrimental health effect on children.
Ross also said he was worried about a surge in cases of the flu this year — a problem that is mostly affecting the south right now but will likely spread.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), there have been nearly 3 million cases, 23,000 hospitalizations and 1300 deaths from the flu this season — numbers that have doubled from just a week ago.
The two viruses dominating in the U.S. are creating what health experts are referring to as a "twindemic," that they warn will likely only get worse as we move into the peak season this winter.
Pediatric hospital bed occupancy is currently at 78% nationwide, the highest level in two years.