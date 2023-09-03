 Skip to main content
Hot and breezy for Sunday, humidity increases by Tuesday

Red Flag Warning
Alexis Clemons

RED FLAG WARNING FROM 1 TO 7 PM SUNDAY

MADISON (WKOW) - A Red Flag Warning is in effect for a lot of us today due to low humidity and breezy conditions.

High temperatures for Sunday will soar into the middle 90s--thankfully with no heat index, but dry conditions paired with wind gusts up to 25 MPH lead to a high fire risk. Winds will stick around overnight and through tomorrow as humidity starts to climb.

By Tuesday, we'll see a heat index in the upper 90s. This will lead to a small chance for pop-up showers and storms Tuesday afternoon, but most will stay dry until rain chances increase overnight and into Wednesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on & off through Wednesday, and that system should cool us back into the 70s on Thursday. 

Saturday 9/3/2023 AM Forecast

