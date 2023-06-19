Hot and dry stretch of weather this week

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Summer begins this week and it'll feel plenty hot to start the new season.
We'll start off with passing clouds but they will push out through the morning with a hot and dry afternoon shaping up with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Upper 80s again on Tuesday with full sunshine.
On the summer solstice, highs approach 90° with plenty of sunshine. Upper 80s are expected the rest of the workweek. By the weekend, humidity will begin to creep up with highs in the upper 80s.
Rain chances return Saturday night to Sunday with a few showers and storms possible. Conditions become more humid with temperatures in the upper 80s again.