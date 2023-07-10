Hot and dry today, storms possible tonight

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures will climb ahead of a cold front moving into the area causing storms to develop.
Highs approach 90° this afternoon under full sunshine, so take precautions to beat the heat.
Clouds build in this evening with showers and storms approaching central Wisconsin around 10 pm - 12 am, reaching Madison around 12 - 3 am and around the state line around daybreak.
Portage and areas north are under a level 2 risk for severe weather with a level 1 risk for the US 151 corridor, including Madison with a gusty wind and hail threat. The line will weaken and could fizzle farther south at it gets later at night.
If you don't get enough rain tonight, we have additional chances later this week. Wednesday and Friday are the days with highest potential coverage.