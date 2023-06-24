Hot and hazy Saturday before storms tonight

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Expect one more hot and hazy day before thunderstorms approach us later today.
Saturday will see high temperatures warm near 90° with a good amount of hazy sunshine. An Air Quality Alert is in effect until 11 p.m. for all of Wisconsin. Our next rain system will help clear out some of this wildfire smoke, and of course, provide some beneficial rainfall.
As we approach this evening, a line of storms will move into western Wisconsin. The start time for storms will be between 7-11 p.m. from west to east. A few thunderstorms could be on the stronger side, but the biggest severe threat will remain to our southwest this afternoon. You may wake up to some thunder and strong winds tonight, though.
This system will stick around through Sunday and Monday, providing good chances for on & off scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will be much cooler, as highs will top out in the 70s through the majority of the coming week.