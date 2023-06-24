 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the
Air Quality Advisory for Ozone which will now be in effect
through 11 PM CDT SATURDAY night. This advisory affects southern
and south central Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Saturday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Hot and hazy Saturday before storms tonight

  • Updated
  • 0
Future Track Rain

MADISON (WKOW) - Expect one more hot and hazy day before thunderstorms approach us later today.

Saturday will see high temperatures warm near 90° with a good amount of hazy sunshine. An Air Quality Alert is in effect until 11 p.m. for all of Wisconsin. Our next rain system will help clear out some of this wildfire smoke, and of course, provide some beneficial rainfall.

As we approach this evening, a line of storms will move into western Wisconsin. The start time for storms will be between 7-11 p.m. from west to east. A few thunderstorms could be on the stronger side, but the biggest severe threat will remain to our southwest this afternoon. You may wake up to some thunder and strong winds tonight, though.

This system will stick around through Sunday and Monday, providing good chances for on & off scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will be much cooler, as highs will top out in the 70s through the majority of the coming week.

