Hot and humid afternoon ahead

MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures and humidity are climbing today.
Dense fog advisory in effect until 9 am. Sunshine will burn off the fog and then the heat takes over with highs in the upper 80s and a heat index in the low to mid 90s, so take precautions to beat the heat.
An incoming cold front will spark isolated storm chances this evening and tonight with lows in the mid 60s. Back to the mid 80s tomorrow with a stray shower or storm possible far to the south or west in the afternoon.
Saturday stays dry and summery in the low to mid 80s. Then, we have the highest chance of showers and storms by late Saturday night and Sunday with milder temperatures next week in the upper 70s to low 80s.