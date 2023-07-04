 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR EASTERN, SOUTHERN, AND CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone, beginning July 4th at 10 AM CDT and
lasting until July 4th at 11:00 PM CDT. This advisory affects
people living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond
du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette,
Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan,
Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

FOR SHEBOYGAN, OZAUKEE, MILWAUKEE, RACINE, AND KENOSHA COUNTIES:
The air quality index FOR OZONE is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY level. This air quality index level is considered
UNHEALTHY FOR EVERYONE. Sensitive groups should AVOID prolonged
or heavy exertion and everyone else should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE ADVISORY AREA:
The air quality index FOR OZONE is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease
(such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are
active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Hot and humid holiday, rain chances increase tomorrow

Precipitation Forecast

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts

MADISON (WKOW) - Humidity increases today, leading to a chance for a few pop-up showers and storms today, but we should remain mostly dry until tomorrow. 

Temperatures will warm into the lower 90s this afternoon, with a slight heat index even possible today. We'll see partly sunny skies with a chance for a few pop-up showers and storms possible later today. We should remain mostly dry until tomorrow. 

A few rain showers are possible near sunrise Wednesday morning, but scattered showers and storms are more likely during the midday hours, between 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. and we should pick up around a half inch of beneficial rainfall. A few borderline severe storms are possible tomorrow, but the highest severe potential will stay to our south.

Wednesday's cold front will cool us into the upper 70s by Thursday. We'll be back in the lower 80s by the weekend, where we could be tracking more chances for pop-up showers and storms.

