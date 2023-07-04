Hot and humid holiday, rain chances increase tomorrow

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Humidity increases today, leading to a chance for a few pop-up showers and storms today, but we should remain mostly dry until tomorrow.
Temperatures will warm into the lower 90s this afternoon, with a slight heat index even possible today. We'll see partly sunny skies with a chance for a few pop-up showers and storms possible later today. We should remain mostly dry until tomorrow.
A few rain showers are possible near sunrise Wednesday morning, but scattered showers and storms are more likely during the midday hours, between 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. and we should pick up around a half inch of beneficial rainfall. A few borderline severe storms are possible tomorrow, but the highest severe potential will stay to our south.
Wednesday's cold front will cool us into the upper 70s by Thursday. We'll be back in the lower 80s by the weekend, where we could be tracking more chances for pop-up showers and storms.