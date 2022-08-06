Hot and humid Saturday, stormy Sunday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
A low pressure system is going to bring some Summer-like heat to nearly all of Wisconsin; temperatures are going to be in the 90s with heat index values, what it'll feel like, nearing the triple digits at times. This same system will bring showers and thunderstorms to end the weekend and start off the next work week.
Temperatures are going to be about 10-20 degrees warmer than average on Saturday as they climb into the low to mid 90s across Wisconsin. Farther south, temperatures may approach the upper 90s with dew points climbing into the upper 60s to mid 70s. That means it'll feel like the upper 90s to the low 100s by the peak afternoon. Make sure you're staying cool and drinking plenty of water to avoid heat related illnesses.
There is a marginal risk for severe weather Saturday evening across mainly north/northwestern parts of Wisconsin. Wind and hail, along with minor flooding, are the main threats. Though not likely, those in the marginal risk should have a tornado warning safety plan in case a warning is issued.
Sunday, the severe weather threat goes away but we'll keep the threat for showers and thunderstorms across southern Wisconsin. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler on Sunday compared to Saturday. The threat for storms continues overnight Sunday into Monday morning.