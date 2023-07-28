Hot and humid then a severe storm threat

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Another heat advisory is in effect from 12-8 pm ahead of storms late-day.
Actual temps climb to around 90° but with the ample humidity, it'll feel like 96-103°.
Around 4-6 pm, storms will develop, and they could be severe with a damaging wind, heavy rain and frequent lightning treat. Stay updated and have a way to get alerts. Storms exit along the cold front by around midnight with beautiful conditions the rest of the weekend.
Lots of sunshine Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the low 80s and overnight lows in the upper 50s.
Expect a slow warm up through next week with low 80s Monday, mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday with isolated storms possible by midweek.