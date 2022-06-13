 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values from 100 to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Tuesday to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Hot coals cause fire on Madison's east side

  • Updated
Firefighters battle fire

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison fire officials say hot coals sparked a house fire on the city's east side Friday. 

Crews responded to a residence near the intersection of Galileo Drive and Driscoll Drive around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a house fire. 

Once on scene, firefighters took over extinguishing the flames from a neighbor who was using a garden hose to spray the house down. 

After investigating, crews determined hot charcoal from a grill in the garage ignited a decorative wooden barrel. 

No one was injured in the fire. 

