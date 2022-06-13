Hot coals cause fire on Madison's east side

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison fire officials say hot coals sparked a house fire on the city's east side Friday.
Crews responded to a residence near the intersection of Galileo Drive and Driscoll Drive around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a house fire.
Once on scene, firefighters took over extinguishing the flames from a neighbor who was using a garden hose to spray the house down.
After investigating, crews determined hot charcoal from a grill in the garage ignited a decorative wooden barrel.
No one was injured in the fire.