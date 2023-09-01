 Skip to main content
...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Today...

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING FOR HOT, BREEZY, AND DRY CONDITIONS...

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
Red Flag Warning for portions of southwest and central Wisconsin,
which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM CDT this
evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...Marquette, Green Lake, Sauk, Columbia, Iowa,
Dane, Lafayette and Green.

* TIMING...Sunday afternoon and early evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 23 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...Up to 98.

* IMPACTS...The expected weather conditions on Sunday afternoon
will be conducive to the rapid growth and spread of outdoor
fires.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Hot conditions stick around through the holiday weekend

After a pleasant few days, our temperatures will once again climb back into the 90s as we go through your entire Labor Day weekend. With dry and breezy conditions, fire weather is going to remain high through the weekend as well.

Southwesterly winds take over starting Saturday which will quickly move up the heat; temperatures will top out in the low to mid 90s on Saturday. If highs in Madison climb above 90, Camp Randall could record it's hottest home game.

Sunday and Monday will be the two hottest days over the next seven with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Southwesterly winds are going to remain breezy throughout the weekend as well which will keep the fire danger, most likely, high.

The next chance for rain arrives on Tuesday into Tuesday night however, it doesn't look to be a washout. This looks to be an isolated shower and storm chance.