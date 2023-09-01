Hot conditions stick around through the holiday weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack weather app to receive mobile weather alerts
After a pleasant few days, our temperatures will once again climb back into the 90s as we go through your entire Labor Day weekend. With dry and breezy conditions, fire weather is going to remain high through the weekend as well.
Southwesterly winds take over starting Saturday which will quickly move up the heat; temperatures will top out in the low to mid 90s on Saturday. If highs in Madison climb above 90, Camp Randall could record it's hottest home game.
Sunday and Monday will be the two hottest days over the next seven with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Southwesterly winds are going to remain breezy throughout the weekend as well which will keep the fire danger, most likely, high.
The next chance for rain arrives on Tuesday into Tuesday night however, it doesn't look to be a washout. This looks to be an isolated shower and storm chance.