Hot, hazy and dry to end the weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - Wildfire smoke is back and will impact air quality today.
An unprecedented start to the wildfire season in Canada as more flare up, now in Quebec. Winds from the northeast is transporting its smoke plume locally, causing air quality to be unhealthy for some through today and into at least Monday. Those with chronic health conditions, the elderly and young kids should limit time outside today.
Temperatures won't be as hot in the mid to upper 80s, with low humidity. Mid 50s on the way tonight with mid to upper 80s returning Monday. Isolated shower and storm chances return Monday, especially farther north into central Wisconsin. The rest of the area has a chance for an isolated shower or storm on Tuesday as the main cold front arrives dropping temperatures into the mid to upper 70s for our midweek.