Hot, humid and dry trend sets in

That's right - despite the fact that we'll be hot and humid, there won't be any systems moving on through for us to take that moisture from the air and put it in the ground. Welcome to the dog days of Summer...
Heat and humidity is going to be taking over a large portion across the United States, which includes southern Wisconsin. Starting Monday and Tuesday of next week through the next two weeks, temperatures are going to be above average. But in the near future, including the extended forecast, some of our daytime highs will be in the upper 80s to low/mid 90s.
Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday are going to be hot and humid.
Tuesday late day overnight into Wednesday there's a chance we may see showers and thunderstorms move through the area. It's a small chance but we'll keep our fingers crossed that we do... however, they may be severe.