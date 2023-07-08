Hot labor market strains local small businesses

MADISON (WKOW) -- A survey of small businesses released Thursday highlights the struggles endured by Madison entrepreneurs attempting to keep their operations fully staffed.
The report, from the National Federation of Independent Businesses, found that 42 percent of small business owners have openings that they could not fill in June.
Evan Dannells, chef and owner of Cadre, knows that the pandemic changed the job market and his industry in profound ways.
"I think the labor market didn't bounce back in the way that we hoped," Dannells said. "I think that we probably lost most of the labor force over the age of 30."
His restaurant on University Avenue in Madison serves French inspired fare and opened just a few months before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dannells says he's spent a lot of time dealing with staffing concerns ever since.
Dannells has kept Cadre staffed for the most part. But wait staff in particular come and go, requiring him to train more new people.
"It's still a measurable cost on businesses, because it means that we're constantly onboarding, constantly training," he said.
While Dannells considers himself lucky that he doesn't have more job openings right now, he does acknowledge that many can and do choose to look elsewhere.
"Because working in a restaurant, as a server is more often a part time job than full time job," Dannells said. "And it's a transient job."
Dannells wants to find ways to keep his younger workers on board for longer. But he knows that bigger employers can offer more.
"They start a family and then their priorities become childcare, their priorities become health care, their priorities become adult priorities," he said. "And a small business like mine with 15 to 25 employees—I can't be competitive."
He sees employees or perspective employees take jobs, particularly in sales, with other, larger Madison companies.
Dannells said that he wants the state government to subsidize childcare and expand Badgercare so that more working class people can afford to stay in the workforce.
But the Legislature passed and Gov. Tony Evers signed the state budget without including either priority.