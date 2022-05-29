Hot Memorial Day, Severe Weather Tuesday?

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
After a hot and humid Memorial Day, the unofficial start to Summer, a cold front is set to move eastward bringing Wisconsin relief from the heat and humidity, as well as the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some of those storms could be severe.
We're under the ridge of the jet stream which means our winds are out of the south, transporting Gulf of Mexico air northwards. For Memorial Day, skies are going to be more sunny than cloudy with breezy southerly winds and dew points in the low 70s. Make sure that you and your pets are staying cool and hydrated on Monday.
We'll stay generally quiet overnight Monday into Tuesday however, a cold front will be sliding east. By Tuesday afternoon, the cold front will start to develop a line of storms along it. These storms may be severe with wind and hail being the main threats however, an isolated weak tornado can not be ruled out.
The cold front also relieves us from the humidity on Wednesday with cooler temperatures through the end of next week.