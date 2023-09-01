Hot weather expected all Labor Day weekend long

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - An unusually long-lived, late-season heat wave is on the way.
Temperatures continue to climb today with low 80s this afternoon. It won't be as cool tonight in the low 60s ahead of low 90s by Saturday afternoon. At least humidity won't be too high, therefore there shouldn't be much of a heat index to track.
Highs climb to the mid 90s Sunday with more mid 90s on Labor Day, too. The start of school stays hot in the low 90s with a bit more humidity with a slim chance for a shower or storm Tuesday and a better chance on Wednesday.