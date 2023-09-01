 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY...

A combination of warming temperatures, low relative humidity, and
southerly winds gusting up to around 20 mph will bring elevated
fire weather conditions to portions of central and southwest
Wisconsin Friday.

Additional fire weather conditions are expected on Saturday and
Sunday as the warming trend continues and winds get breezier.

Under these conditions, fires will start easily. Visit the
Wisconsin DNR website at https://apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn/#/ and
click on the appropriate county to view current burning
restrictions.

Hot weather expected all Labor Day weekend long

  • Updated
  • 0
High temperatures

MADISON (WKOW) - An unusually long-lived, late-season heat wave is on the way.

Temperatures continue to climb today with low 80s this afternoon. It won't be as cool tonight in the low 60s ahead of low 90s by Saturday afternoon. At least humidity won't be too high, therefore there shouldn't be much of a heat index to track.

Highs climb to the mid 90s Sunday with more mid 90s on Labor Day, too. The start of school stays hot in the low 90s with a bit more humidity with a slim chance for a shower or storm Tuesday and a better chance on Wednesday.

