Hotter trend ahead with storm chances to end the week

MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures continue to climb with storm chances returning late tonight into Friday.
Mostly sunny with just some high, thin cloud cover later today with highs climbing to the mid 80s with a light wind from the southwest. Mid 60s tonight with isolated showers and storms possible late with a couple more isolated showers and storms on Friday with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
Our best chance for storms is still Friday night as a cold front approaches. That boundary will linger on Saturday causing a couple more storms to pop-up, but still plan on plenty of dry time this holiday weekend. Mild and dry Sunday in the mid to upper 70s with upper 70s to low 80s on Labor Day.