Hotter with isolated storm chances continuing

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 492 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN

DANE                  GREEN                 ROCK

IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN

JEFFERSON             KENOSHA               MILWAUKEE
RACINE                WALWORTH              WAUKESHA

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BELOIT, BRODHEAD, BROOKFIELD,
DELAVAN, EAST TROY, ELKHORN, FORT ATKINSON, JANESVILLE,
JEFFERSON, KENOSHA, LAKE GENEVA, MADISON, MENOMONEE FALLS,
MILWAUKEE, MONROE, MUSKEGO, NEW BERLIN, RACINE, WATERTOWN,
WAUKESHA, AND WHITEWATER.

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect from noon
Friday, July 14, until noon Sunday, July 16. This advisory
affects all of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will move into
the state today, generally from northwest-to-southeast, causing
the air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southern Wisconsin. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from noon Friday until midnight Sunday (Saturday night).
The southern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from 6AM Saturday until noon Sunday. While it is likely
that this advisory will be allowed to expire as planned for
northern Wisconsin, we may need to extend the end-time of the
advisory for southern Wisconsin.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Hotter with isolated storm chances continuing

  Updated
  • 0
Watering forecast

MADISON (WKOW) - It's been a great week for those looking for rain, and there are more opportunities in the forecast.

Highs climb to the mid 80s this afternoon, and with more humidity, it may feel a degree or two hotter than the actual temperature. Isolated storm chances return from around 2-8 pm. Overnight, most stay dry, but areas near the state line could see a couple more storms pass by.

Smoky skies return Saturday as another plume approaches from Alberta, which could cause air quality to worsen. Temperatures stay warm in the mid 80s with a bit of a breeze and isolated storm chances continuing.

Sunday stays mainly dry and milder in the low 80s, but in the evening and overnight, isolated showers and storms will be possible again.

