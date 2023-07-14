Hotter with isolated storm chances continuing

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - It's been a great week for those looking for rain, and there are more opportunities in the forecast.
Highs climb to the mid 80s this afternoon, and with more humidity, it may feel a degree or two hotter than the actual temperature. Isolated storm chances return from around 2-8 pm. Overnight, most stay dry, but areas near the state line could see a couple more storms pass by.
Smoky skies return Saturday as another plume approaches from Alberta, which could cause air quality to worsen. Temperatures stay warm in the mid 80s with a bit of a breeze and isolated storm chances continuing.
Sunday stays mainly dry and milder in the low 80s, but in the evening and overnight, isolated showers and storms will be possible again.