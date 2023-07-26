Hottest day of the year arrives Thursday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
After two rounds of storms moved through southern Wisconsin Wednesday, we're now getting prepared for, possibly, the hottest day of the year. Following the heat, southern Wisconsin will see another round of severe weather before the weekend.
Several places picked up at least a half an inch of rain between two rounds of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday morning. Some of these storms were also severe and produced wind damage, especially the farther south you live. Places like Beloit and Evansville experiences trees down.
Conditions will remain quiet overnight into Thursday as the hottest day of the year is expected to occur. Temperatures will likely climb into the low to mid 90s. Coupled with high dew points, temperatures will likely be in the upper 90s to low 100s.
It's important to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and make sure you and your pets are staying cool and taking frequent breaks if you're outside.
Friday evening is when another round of severe weather may be possible. Right now, there is a marginal and slight risk for severe weather.