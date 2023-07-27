Hottest day of the year so far

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - A heat advisory is in effect from noon til 8 pm for a heat index approaching 100°.
Areas of fog are possible this morning due to ample humidity. Actual temperatures climb to the low 90s with feels-like temperatures about 5-10° higher through the afternoon.
A few storms are possible up north tonight where there is a risk for severe weather. We have a higher chance for severe storms later Friday afternoon and evening with a damaging wind, hail and heavy rain threat. Temperatures stay hot to end the workweek in the low 90s and a heat index in the mid to upper 90s.
Storm chances arrive along a cold front which will set the stage for much milder weather this weekend in the low 80s with much lower humidity.