...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 expected.

* WHERE...Sauk, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Lafayette, Green, Rock
and Walworth Counties.

* WHEN...Now through 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Hottest day of the year so far

Forecast

MADISON (WKOW) - A heat advisory is in effect from noon til 8 pm for a heat index approaching 100°.

Areas of fog are possible this morning due to ample humidity. Actual temperatures climb to the low 90s with feels-like temperatures about 5-10° higher through the afternoon.

A few storms are possible up north tonight where there is a risk for severe weather. We have a higher chance for severe storms later Friday afternoon and evening with a damaging wind, hail and heavy rain threat. Temperatures stay hot to end the workweek in the low 90s and a heat index in the mid to upper 90s.

Storm chances arrive along a cold front which will set the stage for much milder weather this weekend in the low 80s with much lower humidity.

