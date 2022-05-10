Hottest day of the year with severe weather threat

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Heat and humidity builds today giving way to developing storms later this afternoon and evening.
Temps soar to the upper 80s with heat index values in the low 90s. A few showers and storms fire up this afternoon in central Wisconsin and drift southward through the evening, bringing with it a chance for high wind gusts, hail and a low-end chance of a brief tornado.
Storm chances end around midnight with temps in the low 60s late. Low 80s Wednesday and staying dry. Upper 80s Thursday with a few showers and storms possibly returning Friday with highs in them id 80s again.
Temps turn milder this weekend with more storms possible Saturday in the upper 70s. Low 70s Sunday with highs only in the 60s next week.