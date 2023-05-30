Hottest weather of the year across the forecast

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures and humidity climb the rest of the week.
Highs get into the mid to upper 80s, but humidity stays low enough to keep us dry.
Upper 80s on Wednesday with isolated storm chances returning in the afternoon and evening as humidity creeps up. Low 90s Thursday and Friday and staying more humid causing more isolated shower and storm chances.
Isolated storm chances continue this weekend with highs staying summery in the upper 80s. Temperatures back off next workweek back to the low to mid 80s.