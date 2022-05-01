Housing prices in South Central Wisconsin increase by 'the fastest rate in the past generation'

MADISON (WKOW) -- The price for property is skyrocketing in South Central Wisconsin. In 2021, houses in the area were more expensive than any other region of the state.
The rising prices have led many people like Emma Sams to give up on their dreams of owning a home.
"I've just always wanted to own a home, just to have my own space, you know, my own backyard," Sams said. "It feels like a huge disappointment and a letdown."
Sams currently lives in Middleton, where according to the Wisconsin Policy Forum, housing prices increased by more than 32% in the past five years. The same study says across Wisconsin, the value of homes increased at "the fastest rate in the past generation."
The Wisconsin Realtors Association says the median price of a home in South Central Wisconsin is currently $285,300.
According to 2022 tax assessments, the average home price in the city of Madison was even higher at $377,000.
The soaring prices have left Sam without any hope of becoming a homeowner.
"I'm a preschool teacher, so my salary is really low," Sams said. "Housing prices are high and COVID has disrupted everyone's lives and has made things more expensive. I feel like there's just no easy fix."