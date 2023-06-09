How a second indictment could impact Trump's presidential campaign

MADISON (WKOW) -- Donald Trump is the first former President in U.S. history to be indicted on federal charges. The news comes months after an indictment from the Manhattan Attorney General and a presidential campaign announcement.
Alex Tahk, political science professor at UW Madison, says he's not entirely shocked at the announcement.
"I think we've seen this coming for a bit," Tahk said. "It's certainly not something I would have expected even three, four years ago."
He says what's more surprising is how quickly the second indictment came.
"It does seem like the special counsel is moving relatively quickly on this," Tahk said. "Not exceedingly quickly but on the faster side. That's maybe notable for what it means for the campaign."
Tahk says the indictment could affect more than just Trump's campaign. The news came as other large names like Ron DeSantis, Mike Pence and Nikki Haley have all declared they will run for the Republican nomination. The indictment could be taking focus from their own campaigns.
"Especially candidates other than Governor DeSantis just trying to get their name in the news is important," Tahk said. "This probably makes that that much harder."
Tahk says Trump's general poling numbers haven't been affected much by the news, but it's still very early in the election cycle. He says eyes will be following this case closely, especially as election season gets closer.
"I think it's always good to wait on these things," Tahk said. "That is, not to ignore things, but to see what unfolds. See what the defense has to offer."
Tahk says the investigations into Trump in Georgia could also impact his campaign. He says although it's only a state investigation, it's more politically charged which could impact voters.