How absentee ballots are counted at central count locations

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- It's the final countdown to the Tuesday Election. As of Monday, the Wisconsin Elections Commission reports over 719,000 voters have already turned in their absentee ballot. That's on top of more than 316,000 who voted in-person absentee.
Soon, all of those absentee ballots will be counted, and in some municipalities, that will be done outside of polling locations through central count location systems.
In central count location systems, election officials use high-speed tabulators to count thousands of absentee ballots in a central location. Totals are then reported all at once.
There are just 38 municipalities in Wisconsin that uses a central count location system for absentee ballots. In the WKOW viewing area, those include Janesville and Beloit.
Janesville's high-speed tabulator is able to process up to 72 absentee ballots a minute. Rock County Clerk, Lisa Tollefson, says this has transformed their efficiency.
"You can get the process done faster and results completed faster at the end of the night," Tollefson said.
According to Tollefson, Janesville has been using the system since 2016.
"After the Presidential Election, they had so many people at the polls and so many ballots, and they weren't even able to process any ballots until after 8:00 p.m. when the polls closed," Tollefson said. "They went to central count to help that process go more smoothly and keep the polls running more efficiently."
In 2020, Tollefson said the City of Janesville processed more than 23,000 Absentee ballots at its central count location. This year, the city is looking at processing around 9,000.