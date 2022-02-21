 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations up to one
quarter of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

How an invasion of Ukraine could impact U.S. consumers

U.S. Impact of Russian Invasion

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new analysis says if there is a Russian invasion of Ukraine, the cost of living in the U.S. could go up.

Russia is the world's second largest producer of oil, and supply is already failing to keep up with demand. Economists say an invasion could raise gas prices even higher than they already are.

They also estimate if crude oil prices rise north of $110/barrel, year-over-year inflation in the U.S. could top 10%, which would be the highest since 1981.

"How does this really impact me? It's in the cost of everyday living, basically the things we don't think about, like heating our home, like turning on the television, turning on your computer," said Joe Brusuelas, RSM Chief Economist.

Higher oil and natural gas prices could also mean higher costs for airfare and transportation.

