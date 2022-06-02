"How many more?": Democrats call for gun reform at state capitol

MADISON (WKOW) -- Hours after a shooting in Racine, Wisconsin, Democrats renewed their push for strengthening Wisconsin's gun laws at the state capitol.
They called on Republicans to vote on two gun-related bills: one to expand background checks to cover all sales, including private transactions between individuals, and another to create red flag laws to make it easier to confiscate guns from a someone who is reported as a threat to themselves or others.
Senator Melissa Agard (D) wanted to know how much it would take for gun reform to happen in Wisconsin and America at large.
"How many more mass shootings will our country need to witness before my Republican colleagues have the courage to do what is right and what we know the vast majority of people in our nation and our state support?" she said.
However, Republicans argue that we should enforce the laws that already exist instead of creating new ones.
"I think it's important that we enforce the laws we have and, in Milwaukee, as an example, it's a revolving door. We have people coming in and out of there with low bails, they don't do that time," said Senator Van Wanggaard (R).
These proposals are the same two bulls Gov. Evers called on lawmakers to take up in a 2019 special session, but Republicans gaveled out of the hearing without voting on the bills.