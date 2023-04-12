How one pharmacy is getting creative to treat strep throat amid Amoxicillin shortage

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- As cases of group A strep surge in southern Wisconsin, some pharmacies in our area are experiencing a backlog of the common strep treatment drug, Amoxicillin. Pharmacists at Fitchburg Family Pharmacy, however, have found a way around the problem.
Since the beginning of 2023, cases of severe strep throat have skyrocketed across the country. A spokesperson at Public Health Madison and Dane County (PHMDC) says southern Wisconsin has seen a significant increase, too — the agency reporting a six-fold increase in strep cases this year compared to the 2018-2022 time period.
Invasive group A strep cases can be severe and even fatal, especially in young children. However, this time around, many age groups are being affected, including adults.
Madison resident Philosophy Walker just came down with strep throat this week.
"I didn't quite realize how many adults are getting it until I got it," Walker said. "And everybody kind of popped up and said 'oh yeah, my husband just had that, or my partner just had that or my friend just had that.'"
Just this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned of a shortage of the common strep treatment drug, Amoxicillin. That's a problem because public health officials say the infection can be deadly if not treated.
Pharmacist Matt Huppert at Fitchburg Family Pharmacy says they've seen an increase in demand for the most common type of Amoxicillin prescribed, and have been dealing with the shortage, too.
"There's been a shortage, particularly of the 400 milligrams per five milliliter amoxicillin suspension," Huppert said.
But Huppert says they think they've found a solution to the problem: simply offering lower doses of the drug in higher quantities to reach the needed dosage.
"What we've done here to kind of combat this is order this medication from quite a few different wholesalers, and also order in different concentrations, like the 250 milligrams per five, or even the 120 milligrams per five."
Huppert also says if there was ever a case where no Amoxicillin was available, there are also alternatives.
"If that were to be come unavailable, then we'd switch to a different antibiotic to treat that strep A," Huppert said.
Doctors say you can also prevent getting strep throat in the first place by washing your hands frequently and staying up to date on vaccines. According to the CDC, if you get the flu or chicken pox, you're more susceptible to being infected with strep throat.
The most important thing health officials emphasize however, is the need for testing. Health officials say if you or your children start showing symptoms of strep throat, get tested as soon as possible and stay home otherwise.
Symptoms include a red, sore throat, fever, white streaks on the tonsils and swollen lymph nodes.
Fitchburg Family Pharmacy is also offering an innovative solution to getting tested for strep throat.
"We're hearing that it's challenging to get into clinics, sometimes even challenging to get into urgent care," Huppert said. "So, here at the pharmacy, we're offering rapid strep a tests with a test to treat protocol."
What that means is if someone comes into the pharmacy and then tests positive for strep A, they don't have to go to a doctor to be prescribed medication. Instead, customers can get their antibiotics right there at the pharmacy immediately after testing.
They then have a follow-up call a week after a positive test, and if symptoms persist, have partnered with a local physician to offer further treatment.
"She's helping us provide this service and also provide treatment for those that test positive for strep," Huppert said.