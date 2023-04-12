How one pharmacy is getting creative to treat strep throat amid Amoxicillin shortage

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected Into Early This Evening... ...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Possible Again Thursday Afternoon... .Very warm, windy, and dry conditions will support critical fire weather conditions across all of southern Wisconsin this afternoon into the early evening hours. Another round of these conditions are possible Thursday afternoon across the area. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR UNSEASONABLY WARM TEMPERATURES, GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY EVENING FOR UNSEASONABLY WARM TEMPERATURES, GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN... The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a Fire Weather Watch for , which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock, Walworth, Racine and Kenosha Counties. * TIMING...For the Red Flag Warning, until 8 PM CDT this evening. For the Fire Weather Watch, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Thursday. * WINDS...For the Red Flag Warning, southwest 15 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH. For the Fire Weather Watch, southwest 12 to 15 MPH with gusts up to 25 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...For the Red Flag Warning, as low as 23 to 27 percent. For the Fire Weather Watch, as low as 20 to 27 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Highs in the lower to middle 80s. * IMPACTS...Caution is advised when using outdoor fires and equipment that causes sparks. Make sure all outdoor fires are extinguished properly, and consult your local DNR office for possible burn bans. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&