How parenting has changed over the past 30 years

MADISON (WKOW) — Parenting has changed over the past 30 years, and an expert on the topic joined Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the differences she's seeing.
Dr. Frieda Birnbaum is a psychoanalytic therapist and research psychologist, she's also a mother to five children, giving her a unique perspective.
Monday, she told the team the change in parenting that surprised her the most, saying kids and their parents have becoming extremely competitive. Pushing themselves to be the best in everything, from grades to sports.
"They're not only facing the challenge of having the grades, but they have to be athletes. They have to be sociable. They have to have activities," she explained. "A college wants you to be more diversified. So community services, you name it is just the stressors of more than the grades itself."
She tells parents who come to her that it's important to teach self-worth and confidence to combat the growing pressures.
You can learn more about her parenting research over at FriedaBirnbaum.com.