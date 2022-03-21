How police were able to use OnStar to stop teens in stolen vehicle

MADISON (WKOW) -- A police chase with a stolen car on the Beltline ended in a crash and extensive search for one of the car thieves on Friday. But police say it could have been a lot worse if it weren't for cutting edge technology that allowed them to track and slow down the vehicle remotely.
Police were first able to use the vehicle's OnStar system to track it down using GPS to a point near Whitney Way and Schroeder Road. From there, they spotted the vehicle, but the six teens inside sped off down the Beltline.
"As these kids steal these vehicles, they don't know the end game," MPD Capt. Mike Hanson said. "They don't know how this is going to happen, whether it's going to be their own crash, not obeying traffic laws and crash into somebody."
But before a serious crash could occur, police were able to use the OnStar system again to slow down the vehicle remotely and prevent the teens from speeding off anymore.
The teenaged driver still crashed, but it was not as serious as it could have been, police say.
"It's amazing no one was killed," Hanson said.
Automotive instructor Marty Prew from Madison College explained how it happened.
"The police can make a request to OnStar saying 'Hey, please shut down this vehicle,' then OnStar could send a command to the engine computer and it will not rev up," Prew said. "Step on the gas pedal all you want. But the command has been sent and it won't let the engine rev up."