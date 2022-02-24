How stress plays a role in gray hair

MADISON (WKOW) -- We usually think our hair turns gray because we're getting older, but a new study shows stress plays a role as well.
“We often joke about stressful events turning your hair gray, but in reality, stress has been scientifically shown to accelerate the graying process,” said Susan Albers, PsyD, psychologist for Cleveland Clinic.
A recent study suggests that it could be possible to reverse the graying process simply by eliminating stress. Some ways to try that is by paying attention to when you're upset so you can spot trends in what sets you off.
Also, consider going on vacation. However, if that's not an option... Dr. Albers said you can do other activities, like take a bubble bath, do some journaling or meditate.
"Even giving yourself a few minutes to take a mindful moment to decompress at the end of the day, to take a few breaths, can help to lower your blood pressure and improve your health," she said.
Doctors say if you feel like your stress is becoming hard to control, don't be afraid to reach out to a healthcare professional for advice.