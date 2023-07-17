How to avoid injuries while running this summer

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's summer, and the nicer weather has plenty of people dusting off their shoes and going out for a run. However, doctors warn that you could risk an injury.
They say stress fractures, shin splints and Achilles tendonitis are some of the most common injuries.
One physical therapist told ABC affiliate WBAY he sees more people come into the clinic with injuries because of the extra miles.
"I think the biggest thing that we start to see is people start to get excited about getting outside so they add some miles on and they add those miles on really quick," physical therapist Sam Schwartz said. "That is a tough thing to do on the body, especially if you’re new to running. We see a lot of overuse injuries, especially in the knees and the hips."
Health experts recommend doing strength training first and finding a coach to help. Additionally, they say you should always warm up before going on a run.