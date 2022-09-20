How to celebrate National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday

MADISON (WKOW) - National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday.
It's a day celebrating our country’s democracy and encouraging eligible Americans to register to vote.
With the election just weeks away, all Wisconsin voters are asked to check their registration status at myvote.wi.gov.
When you go to the website, click on the "Register to Vote" page. Fill out the form to see if you're registered. If you aren't, you can do that on the same page.
This year marks National Voter Registration Day’s 10th anniversary. Visit NationalVoterRegistrationDay.org for a listing of virtual and in-person events across the country.