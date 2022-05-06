How to forgive someone who gave you COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW) -- Throughout the pandemic, countless people have infected countless others with COVID-19.
Many may have been perfect strangers, but others may have been family, friends or coworkers.
If someone you know infected you, how do you forgive that person?
Dr. Shilagh Mirgain, psychologist at UW Health, recommends going about forgiveness in three ways.
First and foremost, she said it is essential to take some time to cool off.
"Don't lash out, you'll regret it," Mirgain said. "If you can speak in that place or react in that place, you're going to say things or do things that you'll potentially regret later."
Although this can be difficult, especially if you got really sick or missed out on something you were really looking forward to, Mirgain said it's important to remember that it was likely an accident.
"I think in probably 99.9% of the cases when people contract COVID from a loved one or a friend, it wasn't intentional," Mirgain said.
After you've cooled off, Mirgain encourages you to channel that anger into an activity like artwork, exercise or a productive conversation to help you further process your feelings.
"I would encourage you if you're able, and you feel comfortable doing it, actually speak to the person using some assertive communication just to express what your experience was with how they passed on COVID to you," Mirgain said. "Saying: 'Gosh, I wish this didn't happen, I’m really upset that it happened, even I'm kind of angry that it happened, but I forgive you.'"
Once you have released some of the anger you felt, Mirgain recommends redirecting your attention to something you can control.
"Maybe in a large crowd of people, you choose to wear masks or leave it, or maybe you're encouraging loved ones to get the COVID-19 vaccine," Mirgain said.
On the other side of the coin, those who gave a coworker or loved one COVID may experience guilt and shame. Mirgain recommends they apologize and practice self forgiveness.
"I really encourage you to reach out to that person. Check in, see how they're doing and apologize, say you're sorry, for what happened," Mirgain said. "And then, also work on forgiving yourself in the midst of this pandemic, where again, we often don't know if we're carrying COVID-19."
As we continue to navigate the pandemic in which we may be infected by or infect someone we know and love, Mirgain also recommends we check in with ourselves and others often, as well as, try to be grateful for the good in the midst of the bad.
"It's just tough to be a human right now on the planet in a pandemic that continues to persist with new variants that are popping up," Mirgain said. "Just to be gentle and kind with yourself and know that you're doing the best you can."