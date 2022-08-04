How to get kids on a healthy sleep schedule before the school year starts

MADISON (WKOW) — School is right around the corner, but your kids still have time to get into a healthy sleep routine.
Good sleep habits are important for both kids and adults, but they're especially important for kids so they can get the most out of school, according to Dr. Rachna Tiwari, pediatric sleep specialist, UW Health Kids, and clinical assistant professor, UW School of Medicine and Public Health. Tiwari says kids who don't get enough sleep may struggle with focus or be irritable.
“Teens and pre-teens especially, spend the summer months staying up late and getting up at different times every day, and it can be a challenge to get back into a regular sleep schedule,” Tiwari said.
Because summer doesn't have the proverbial 'school night' where kids need to get to bed early, kids can develop patterns of not getting enough sleep. And suddenly shifting a bedtime back a few hours can be jarring.
That's why Dr. Tiwari says parents should try to move their kids bedtimes back a little at a time, sending them to bed 15 minutes early and waking them up 15 minutes early. Then, adjust wake-up and bedtime this way every few days until the desired sleep schedule is reached.
Adjusting to a new sleep schedule can be a challenge, so if a kid doesn't fall asleep within 20 minutes, Tiwari says that they should do a relaxing, quiet activity that is free from blue light.
Tiwari recommends the following to help kids maintain healthy sleep routines:
- Children 6 to 13 years old should get nine to 11 hours of sleep, while 14- to 17-year-olds should get eight to 10 hours, according to the National Sleep Foundation.
- Keep bedtimes and wake times the same every day, even on the weekends.
- A consistent bedtime routine is helpful. If your kid is too old for a bedtime story, they may have a routine that could include a shower, quiet reading or listening to music in the hour before bed.
- Turn off screens one hour before bed.
- Exercise regularly, limit or avoid napping, and avoid caffeine.
- Keep the bedroom dark and eliminate outside light. It is okay to use a night light.
- Maintain a cool temperature in the bedroom.
- Eliminate noises and keep the room quiet to help with distraction-free sleep. A white-noise machine or a fan can help with this.