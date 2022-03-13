How to help the people of Ukraine

Amid the harrowing accounts of tragedy in Ukraine, CNN's audience has contributed more than $4.9 million to the humanitarian relief work according to Public Good, the online donation platform partnering with CNN. The help is desperately needed and greatly appreciated as aid groups scramble to care for millions of displaced Ukrainians.
Food and other supplies inside Ukraine are becoming increasingly scarce, and civilians continue to pour over borders seeking safety. Organizations are on the ground in Ukraine and neighboring countries to help with shelter, food, water and other needs.
You can find out how to help here or by clicking on the button below.
The-CNN-Wire
